Texas A&M Fills One Of Five Open Dean Positions

One of five vacant dean positions at Texas A&M has been filled.

Appointed permanent dean of the college of arts and sciences is interim dean Mark Zoran.

Dr. Zoran, who has been at A&M since 1991, held various administrative positions since 2017 before he was named interim dean last August.

An A&M spokeswoman tells WTAW News that the university’s next update on the searches for four more deans won’t be until January 2024.

The last update was in late October to fill dean’s positions in A&M’s engineering, government, architecture, and fine arts programs.

News release from Texas A&M’s office of the provost:

Dr. Mark J. Zoran has been named dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M University, effective Jan. 1.

“Dean Zoran is a distinguished leader and educator and brings a vision for the future and preeminence of the College of Arts and Sciences that will expand and strengthen its reputation for excellence in student success, research impact and as the vital academic foundation at Texas A&M,” said Dr. Alan Sams, provost and executive vice president.

“I truly believe that our combined impacts across the liberal arts, humanities and sciences have never been more important to the civic and cultural education, as well as the future career success, of our students,” Zoran said.

Zoran is a professor of biology and neuroscience and has been serving as interim dean in the College of Arts and Sciences since Aug. 1. Prior to that, he served as the executive associate dean in Arts and Sciences since the college’s creation in September 2022, and in the same role in the former College of Sciences since 2018. Zoran also served as the associate dean for graduate studies and faculty affairs in the former College of Science and as acting associate provost for graduate and professional studies from 2017-18.

“I am grateful to President Welsh and Provost Sams for the opportunity to lead the new College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M as we develop our shared vision for the college and university, including advancing our faculty, supporting our staff and enhancing our students’ success,” Zoran said.

A native of DePue, Illinois, Zoran earned a master’s degree in biological sciences from Illinois State University in 1981 and a doctorate in zoology/neurobiology from Iowa State University in 1987. He completed postdoctoral research at Iowa State prior to joining the Department of Biology at Texas A&M in 1991, where he also is an affiliated faculty member with the Center for Biological Clocks Research and the Texas A&M Institute for Neuroscience.

Sams added, “I look forward to working with Dean Zoran and the remarkable achievements in store under his leadership.”