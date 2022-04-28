Texas A&M Softball Fights Off Lamar Rally for 3-2 Win

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (27-18) escaped a bases-loaded threat by the Lamar Cardinals (9-31) Wednesday night, taking the midweek contest, 3-2.

Starting hurler Emiley Kennedy earned her ninth win of the season, while Makinzy Herzog grabbed her second save on the year.

Reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Katie Dack went yard for the eighth time this season, while Morgan Smith reached base for the 19th-straight game with a multi-hit performance.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Lamar – W, 3-2

Morgan Smith: 2-for-3, 2 R

Katie Dack: 1-for-2 BB, 2 RBI, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Lamar – W, 3-2

Emiley Kennedy: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Grace Uribe: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Makinzy Herzog: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Lamar – W, 3-2

Trinity Cannon drew a walk and then stole second, before Smith charged home from third on the throw to give the Aggies an early 1-0 lead in the opening frame.

Dack launched a two-run bomb to centerfield to push A&M ahead, 3-0, in the third.

The Cardinals took advantage of a fielding error by the Maroon & White in the top of the sixth to jump on the board.

With an error by A&M and bases loaded for the Cardinals, a hit batter brought an unearned run across for Lamar before a fly out to Star Ferguson in centerfield ended the game to give the Aggies the 3-2 win.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On finding a way to win…

“Good teams find a way to win. I feel like a month ago we may not have won that game. I think we’re more mature now and have more confidence, even though tonight we didn’t play well. Our pitchers are throwing better, and they gave us a chance to win. We needed that win as badly as we’ve needed any win we’ve had so far.”

On Katie Dack’s maturity at the plate…

“She just keeps getting better and better. You’re coming off hitting [Alabama’s] 70-mph pitchers to somebody throwing slower tonight and sometimes it can throw you off a little bit. Katie’s done a nice job with timing and being able to adjust to whatever speed she sees out there.”

Freshman utility player Katie Dack

On tonight’s two-run bomb…

“I was looking for the pitch I got, I was trying to lay off something up and high because that’s what she was getting a lot of us on. So, I was just looking for down and away and she provided it…At the beginning of the season I was in my head a lot and had a lot of maturing to do. I feel like working with the coaches and a lot of my teammates, they’ve helped me calm down and with my self-talk.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to Columbia, Missouri, for a three-game series with the Tigers beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.