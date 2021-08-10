Texas A&M Faculty Senate And University Of Texas Faculty Council Pass Pandemic Resolutions

The August meeting of the Texas A&M faculty senate included taking one hour and 40 minutes to finalize language in a one page resolution, calling on the governor to let individual institutions decide how to handle the pandemic.

Speaker Dale Rice thanked the A&M body, saying “this was an incredibly important step that we pass a resolution.” He also thanked members “for the very civil debate and discussion that we had as a part of this process. I am really proud of the faculty senate.”

Rice said as they were adopting a resolution, so did the faculty council at the University of Texas. Rice said “I do think it’s wonderful that the two flagship institutions of the state have both made statements about the importance of being able to control what is actually happening to us.”

The one page document ends with “Whereas, the University is being constrained in its protective and preventive measures by forces outside its control; therefore, be it Resolved, That the Faculty Senate of Texas A&M University urges that individual institutions be allowed to make their own decisions involving the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic based on sound scientific evidence, local health conditions, and public health standards.”

The faculty senate took time to change language as well as address grammar issues. At least two times, members were asked to not leave the meeting because they were close to not having enough for a quorum.

The faculty senate’s bylaws calls for meetings to end at 6:00 p.m. When it was discovered the final vote on the resolution was made at 6:01 p.m., members approved extending the meeting 15 minutes and voted again.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was passed at the August 9, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting, along with a news release issued August 10, 2021.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was proposed at the August 9, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Click below for comments from the August 9, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

