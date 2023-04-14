Texas A&M Faculty Senate Speaker Shares Concerns About Activity In The Texas Legislature

The April meeting of the Texas A&M’s faculty senate included speaker Dale Rice responding to concerns about the way state politics is impacting higher education in general and particularly at A&M.

Rice said “this saddens me tremendously, for the potential impact on the university and ultimately on the welfare of the state.”

Rice encouraged faculty members to contact state lawmakers through recommendations made by the American Association of University Professors and state organizations.

Subjects brought up by Rice includes proposals to ban all discussion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) on campus, as well as a budget rider that denies state funding for DEI activities and offices.

He also brought a proposal to eliminate tenure for those who do not achieve that status by September 1, along with unspecified “efforts to curtail academic freedom by limiting what may be taught or discussed in the classroom”.

