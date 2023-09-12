Texas A&M Faculty Senate Speaker Asks Colleagues To Support The Record Freshman Aggie Class

A profile of Texas A&M’s freshman class…which is a record of nearly 14,000 students…was promoted during the September meeting of the university’s faculty senate meeting by speaker Tracy Hammond.

Infographs shared by Hammond shows the freshman class comes from more than 2,000 high schools, which includes 204 Texas counties, 47 states, and 37 countries.

89 percent of freshmen received some form of financial aid, averaged more than $5,000 dollars, and 836 freshmen received a board of regents scholarship averaging more than $5,000 apiece.

And nearly a month into fall classes, Hammond called on the faculty to overcome the legislature’s philosophy that inclusivity is a bad word. She also asked her colleagues to make sure every student feels a sense of belonging.

