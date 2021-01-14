Texas A&M Faculty Senate Receives A Presidential Search Update

The search committee for the next president at Texas A&M has reduced the field of candidates.

Monday’s update to the A&M faculty senate from board of regents chairwoman Elaine Mendoza of San Antonio, did not include the total number of candidates or how many remain under consideration.

Mendoza, who chairs the search committee, says “We have a great pool.” “There is a lot of interest from across the country and a few globally.”

Mendoza expects the committee will submit the names of at least three finalists to the chancellor by the end of the spring semester.

Click below for comments from Elaine Mendoza during the January 11, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting:

Listen to “Texas A&M faculty senate receives an update on the presidential search” on Spreaker.