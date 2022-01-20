Texas A&M Faculty Senate Members Share Pandemic Questions With Administrators

The week before classes resume at Texas A&M, members of the faculty senate get answers to pandemic related questions from administrators.

Topics included why A&M did not move classes online for the start of the semester, finding higher quality masks, if students could be given excused absences when they tell their instructors they were tested for coronavirus, and how to enforce a university policy when students refuse to wear a mask in the classroom after spending five days in quarantine after they were infected.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the January 10, 2022 meeting of the Texas A&M faculty senate.

