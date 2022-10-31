Two years ago, Texas A&M opened at Wellborn Road and Old Main, the three story innovative learning classroom center.

Better known as the ILBC, two offices on the top floor are being moved to make room for the relocation of KAMU television and radio.

Interim provost Alan Sams told the faculty senate during its October 17 meeting that this was part of KAMU’s integration into A&M’s new journalism department.

Dr. Sams also brought up the timing of the KAMU move from the shadow of Kyle Field…as A&M athletics is expanding its footprint.

To make room for KAMU, the office for academic innovations and the center for teaching excellence are moving from the ILBC to Nagle Hall and the Blocker Building.

Four faculty senate members aired their opposition.

They told Dr. Sams about the disruption that passing trains would cause at KAMU, the negative impact of moving the current offices farther away from west campus, and the administration “not really talking to any of the other stakeholders in making a decision” about a building that opened in 2020.

Click below to hear comments from the October 17, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M faculty senate members react to upcoming moves in and out of the two year old ILBC building” on Spreaker.