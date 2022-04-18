Texas A&M Faculty Senate Is Told That University Leadership Is Behind A Hiring Freeze On Tenure And Tenure Track Positions

Members of the Texas A&M faculty senate learned during their April meeting that a hiring freeze of tenure and tenure track faculty positions was done by university leadership.

Speaker Dale Rice relayed a message from faculty affairs vice president N.K. Anand that leadership is assessing an unidentified situation.

Dr. Anand told those attending the virtual meeting that he did not know when the freeze would be lifted.

When one senator aired their concern about the impact the freeze would have on A&M’s efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion, senators were told that diversity candidates in one program were pre-approved.

Click below for comments from the April 11, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

