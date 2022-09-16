Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration

Last month, the Texas A&M faculty senate adopted a resolution criticizing the administration for not practicing shared governance with educators.

During the September 12 faculty senate meeting, speaker Dale Rice said progress has been made.

One example was a meeting with the senate’s executive committee, the president, and other top administrators. That led to consider bringing back an admissions advisory committee.

The speaker said “I recognize that one committee doesn’t solve the problem, or one good discussion. But we’ll continue to push for early faculty involvement in all areas.”

