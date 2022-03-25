Texas A&M Faculty Senate Defeats Proposed Resolution Involving “Grade-Grubbing”

The phrase “grade-grubbing” refers to students who look to boost a failing grade at the end of a semester with extra credit.

The Texas A&M faculty senate rejected at the March meeting a proposal to draft a resolution to ban those requests.

Senators Angie Hill Price, who is also a member of A&M’s rules and regulations committee, and Richard Waer, said there are other ways to address those student requests.

Price said if a faculty member allows one student in a class to earn extra credit, university rules allows the rest of the class to appeal their grades because they were not given the same opportunity.

