Texas A&M Faculty Senate Creates Special Committee Investigating How The University Investigated Two Professors

The February meeting of the Texas A&M faculty senate included the announcement of a special committee to look into how the university investigated two professors last year.

Faculty senate speaker John Stallone says the university looked into what he described as activities and/or comments deemed by some to be inappropriate.

Also speaking during the meeting about the committee was senate and committee member Adam Kolasinski.

Dr. Stallone says the committee will draft standard operating procedures for future investigations of faculty members and present them to A&M’s president and provost.

Click below for comments during the February 9, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “FacSen020821SelectCommittee” on Spreaker.