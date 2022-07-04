Texas A&M Faculty Senate Begins Its 40th Year

The 40th year of the Texas A&M faculty senate is underway.

Speaker Dale Rice said during the June 13, 2022 meeting that this is a time of “celebration, tempered by aspiration.”

Entering his second year as speaker, Rice says while the university hires the best and brightest, leadership repeatedly uses outside consultants…specifically noting the president’s reorganization.

Rice said “There are times when are views are not sought. And there are times when they are, but then ignored. Occasionally our position matters, but not nearly as often as it should.”

Rice says they must redouble efforts in the areas of promotion and tenure, the appointment of university officials, and the “much needed expansion of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.”

Click below for comments from Dale Rice during the June 13, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

