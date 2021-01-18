Texas A&M Faculty Senate Asks For Higher Administration Assistance On Student Academic Dishonesty And The Status Of Merit Pay Raises

January’s Texas A&M faculty senate meeting included members asking university administrators for assistance about addressing student academic dishonesty and asking the chairwoman of the A&M system board of regents about the status of merit pay raises that were delayed last fall.

Regarding student academic dishonesty, interim provost Dr. Mark Weichold said he would and thought interim president Dr. John Junkins would produce statements to the student body. Former faculty senate speaker Dr. Andrew Klein asked them “to do something very visible in talking to our students in a forceful way about academic dishonesty.”

Regarding $14 million dollars in merit pay raises proposed last fall by former president Michael Young, regents chairwoman Elaine Mendoza said that money remains in the A&M system’s reserves. She said the regents gave the chancellor the authority to release the money without going back to the board. Mendoza said “as soon as the chancellor has clarity (about the state budget) to move forward, he can turn that lever back on and hopefully disburse those funds accordingly.”

