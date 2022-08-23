Texas A&M Expanding Its Presence In Downtown Bryan As The Flagship Develops Guidelines For Staff Employees To Work Remotely

Texas A&M is expanding its presence in downtown Bryan.

The board of regents at its August meeting approved leasing space at the Varisco building.

A&M’s chief operations officer, Greg Hartman, told WTAW News that human resources and I-T functions will be occupying four floors of the building.

Hartman made reference to the Varisco building during an update to the regents about A&M developing new guidelines for staff employees who will be allowed to work remotely.

