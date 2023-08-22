Texas A&M Enrollment Projections Shared With The Board Of Regents

Another record number of students at Texas A&M have started classes.

A&M chief operating officer Greg Hartman shared enrollment projections during a board of regents committee meeting.

This fall’s headcount on the flagship campus is about 72,000. Hartman says the number is 78,000 when adding the health science center and the Galveston campus.

Hartman said there was a record 60,000 freshman applications that led to a class of 15,000.

The regents were also told that the enrollment ceiling five years from now was projected to be around 85,000. Hartman said that was a number before former president Katherine Banks resigned.

Click below to hear comments from Greg Hartman during an August 1, 2023 board of regents committee meeting.