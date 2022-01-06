Texas A&M Employees Return to Campus on Monday

Texas A&M University employees are expected to return to work in-person on Monday, January 10th.

Texas A&M University employees are expected to return to work in-person on Monday, Jan. 10. Mask-wearing, vaccinations and routine testing continue to be strongly encouraged by public health officials.

Following a successful fall semester, in-person spring classes will start as planned Tuesday, Jan. 18. Of course, some professional school classes have different starting dates. The plan is for all classes this semester to begin as originally scheduled.

The university will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved COVID-19 protocols related to isolation and quarantine, which can be found here.

We will have increased opportunities this semester for free testing for all faculty, staff and students. Testing through Curative continues at locations around campus. Employees working at branch campuses and sites outside of Bryan-College Station should check their respective websites for testing information. Free testing sites across the country can be found on Curative’s website.

The university recently acquired at least 50,000 at-home test kits from the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Details will soon follow about how the free tests will be distributed to students, faculty and staff in the coming weeks. Supplies of these tests will be made available to all TAMU campuses across the state.

We will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases locally and across Texas. As history has proven, COVID-19 conditions can rapidly change, so please routinely check our guidance page for updates to existing protocols.

