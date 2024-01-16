Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork Leaving for Ohio State

The Texas A&M Athletics Department released a statement from Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III this afternoon stating Director of Athletics Ross Bjork is leaving Texas A&M and heading for the same role at Ohio State. A screen shot of the official statement is below:

Bjork will take over for Gene Smith, who served in the role for 18 years. Smith is retiring at the end of June, and Bjork will take over on July 1.

Bjork is in his sixth year at Texas A&M. He has seen the hiring of new head football coach Mike Elko and the hiring of baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle. He also hired A&M softball’s Trish Ford, women’s basketball’s Joni Taylor and women’s golf coach Gerrod Chadwell.

Bjork led the campaign that built the new indoor performance center for football and the new RA Murray Fasken Indoor Track & Field facility.

Bjork came to Aggieland from Ole Miss. Before that, he was the athletic director at Western Kentucky from 2010-2012.

An interim Director of Athletics has not yet been named.