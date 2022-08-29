Texas A&M Soccer Defeats New Mexico State, 2-1

Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0-1) battled back after a second-half equalizer to top the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2-1), 2-1, in Saturday night’s Fish Camp Game on Ellis Field.

The attendance for the match was 6,086, the third-largest crowd in school history. The tally ranks 11th all-time in NCAA women’s soccer history for a regular-season match. Texas A&M holds six of the top 20 most attended NCAA women’s regular season matches.

After a slow start for the A&M offense, Macy Matula made an immediate impact scoring a minute after entering the contest. She scored her first career goal with a header on a Georgia Leb free kick.

Despite New Mexico State’s tying goal by Bianca Chavon in the 59thminute, the Maroon & White took the lead back with a MaKhiya McDonald goal and allowed no shots on goal for the remainder of the match.

With 16 goals after tonight’s contest, Texas A&M has its fourth highest total through four games. Matula became the eleventh Aggie to score this year.

Texas A&M owned wide advantages in shots (21-7), shots-on-goal (7-2) and corner kicks (9-2).

SCORING SUMMARY

35’ – Maile Hayes was fouled two yards off the end line. Georgia Leb served a free kick from a yard outside the penalty box and placed a perfect ball for Macy Matula to head into the goal. A&M 1, NMSU 0

59’ – Thalia Chaverria sent a long ball over the A&M defense setting up Bianca Chavon for a goal. A&M 1, NMSU 1

70’ – Kate Colvin crossed the ball to MaKhiya McDonald in the 6-yard box. McDonald used her footwork to get around the defender and put the ball into the back of the net. A&M 2, NMSU 1

UP NEXT…

The Aggies hit the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday, September 1st at 7 p.m. on Demirijan Park.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri, sophomore forward MaKhiya McDonald and sophomore midfielder Macy Matula are available below.