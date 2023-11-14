Texas A&M Creating Three More Institutes Following Board Of Regents Approval

The Texas A&M system board of regents approve without public discussion at its November 9 meeting, the creation of three more institutes on the flagship campus.

A&M’s architecture school is creating the Insurance Institute for Construction Safety and Research. The primary mission of the first center of its kind, quoting background information, “is to eliminate personal injury and property damage claims associated with the construction and operation of facilities in the built environment.”

A&M’s school of medicine and the college of arts and sciences are creating a drug discovery center. This is supposed to, quoting background information, “significantly expand the capabilities available to Texas A&M faculty researchers for multi-disciplinary drug discovery projects that originate across a wide range of human diseases.”

A&M’s medicine and law schools are creating the Institute for Healthcare Access. Background information says with the participation of other academic units, this will connect people and advance programs that further access to healthcare and improvement of individual and community health through research, education and service.

The regents also approved without discussion, the creation of an institute to protect the research that is done at the system’s 21 organizations. Background information says the system’s new Research and Innovation Security and Competitiveness Institute will enhance the response to new state and federal research security requirements and initiatives and serve as a collaborative hub for academic, industry and government research security expertise.

