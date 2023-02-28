Texas A&M Cracks ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 Poll

The Texas A&M softball team cracked the ESPN/USA Softball rankings at No. 25, marking the first appearance in the national poll since February 19, 2019.

Texas A&M is off to an 11-4 start, including wins over No. 15 Arizona and No. 20 UCF. Three of four losses came against top five ranked opponents, including No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State.

Statistically, the Aggies rank No. 13 in on-base percentage (.442), No. 18 in slugging percentage (.558), No. 18 ERA (1.54) and No. 23 batting average (.328), while taking the fifth most walks (67) in the nation.

The Maroon & White host Houston (9-6) Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/softballtickets, as well as at the ticket office of Davis Diamond 60 minutes prior to first pitch on gamedays.

Credit to 12thman.com