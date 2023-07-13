Texas A&M Corps Of Cadets Commandant Speaks At The Leadership Brazos Alumni Association Annual Luncheon

The Leadership Brazos program of the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce is celebrating 40 years.

The program’s alumni association held its annual luncheon Thursday, which marks the start of the application period for those who are interested in being in next year’s class.

The keynote speaker, Texas A&M corps of cadets commandant Patrick Michaelis, gave an update on the president’s campaign to grow the corps membership from 2,100 to 3,000 by the year 2030.

Click below to access two podcasts.

One contains the remarks of Patrick Michaelis and from Texas A&M vice president of student affairs Joe Ramirez, who introduced Michaelis.

The second podcast contains announcements and presentations from the remainder of the luncheon program, which was emceed by B/CS chamber president Glen Brewer.

