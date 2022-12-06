Texas A&M Cornerback Jones, Other Aggie Players Enter Transfer Portal

Texas A&M cornerback Myles Jones has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Jones, a senior from Magnolia, Texas, has been hampered by injury the last two seasons, playing in only three games.

He will be going for a seventh year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

Jones was joined in the portal by Aggie defensive lineman Dallas Walker IV, quarterback Eli Stowers, defensive end Marcus Burris and defensive back Josh Moten.

In total, there are now 18 Aggies who have announced their intent to transfer this offseason.