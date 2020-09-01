Texas A&M Cornerback Blades to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Texas A&M defensive back Elijah Blades has opted to sit out this season.

Blades took to Twitter last night, saying he will be back next year.

I have chosen opt out this season. I’ll be back next year ✌🏽 Deuce — Elijah Blades (@savageszniv) September 1, 2020



The senior defensive back played in 7 games for the Aggies last season after transferring from Arizona Western Community College.

Blades becomes the second Aggie to opt out amidst concerns over the coronavirus. Quarterback James Foster has also said he will sit out the year.