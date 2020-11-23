Texas A&M continues to offer free coronavirus testing for those not affiliated with the university.

Click HERE to be directed to the Texas A&M webpage where appointments can be made for free coronavirus testing through November 27, 2020.

Anyone off campus who is not associated with A&M can get tested at one of three campus kiosks or a mobile testing van.

Those locations are:

Aggie Express Commons, southside residence halls, 676 Lubbock St.

West Campus, between Biochemistry/Biophysics and Wehner buildings

Rudder Fountain

Thanksgiving week testing hours are:

Monday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The mobile testing van will be at the White Creek Community Center, 667 W Campus Blvd., on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.