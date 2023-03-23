Texas A&M Breaks School Record on Day One of NCAA Championships

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications

MINNEAPOLIS – A school record-shattering time in the 200 medley relay got the No. 12 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team started at NCAA Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center Wednesday, as the Aggies notched back-to-back top-16 finishes in a pair of relay events.

The Aggies started NCAAs in a big way, clocking a program-best time of 1:23.03 in the 200 medley relay. Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov placed 14th, each collecting Honorable Mention All-America Honors. Foote (19.92) and Bratanov (18.83) both lowered their personal-best split times in each of their respective strokes. The previous school record was 1:23.24 set at SEC Championships earlier this season.

Adding points and Honorable Mention All-America accolades for the Aggies, Bratanov, Baylor Nelson, Collin Fuchs and Foote swam the 800 free relay to a 6:16.32, placing 16th. Nelson bettered his 200 free split in the race, registering a 1:32.51.

The Maroon & White are back in action tomorrow at 10 a.m. for prelims. Competing in the 200 IM is Puente, Anze Fers Erzen, Bratanov and Nelson. Foote will make his individual NCAA debut as he swims in the 50 free. Competing on the 1-meter will be Victor Povzner, Rhett Hensley and Allen Bottego, following the swim prelims. Finals are slated for 6 p.m. for Aggies that advance and the 200 free relay.

Live results can be found here or on the Meet Mobile app, and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.

Post Meet Quotes

Head coach Jay Holmes on day one of the meet …

Positives of tonight were that we scored in both relays. Setting our school record in the 200 medley relay was obviously good, but we know we have an even better one in us. It was just an incredibly fast event to start the meet. Tomorrow we start the individual events and we have our opportunities in several events. We are looking forward to seeing our swimmers and divers go to work on it.

Remaining Schedule:

Thursday, March 23 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch Live

Prelims – 10 a.m.

Finals – 6 p.m. – 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 1-Meter, 200 Free Relay

Friday, March 24 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch Live

Prelims – 10 a.m.

Finals – 6 p.m. – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, March 25 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch Live

Prelims – 10 a.m.

Finals – 6 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay