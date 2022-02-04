Texas A&M Begins Search For The Next Permanent Commandant Of The Corps Of Cadets

Texas A&M has announced the search is underway for the university’s next Corps of Cadets commandant.

Retired colonel and the corps former chief of staff Byron Stebbins was named interim commandant last June when retired general Joe Ramirez was named vice president of student affairs.

An A&M spokeswoman says Stebbins plans to retire this summer. The hope is that a new commandant is in place before the start of the fall semester.

The commandant is charged with overseeing the more than 2,100 cadets, including the Aggie Band.

The commandant also serves as head of A&M’s school of military sciences, and is the university’s liaison for academic matters with three ROTC departments.

News release from Texas A&M:

The Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs at Texas A&M University is accepting applications for the Commandant of Cadets position.

