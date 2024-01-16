Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Ready For Road Matchup at Arkansas

Credit to 12thman.com

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (10-6 overall, 1-2 vs. SEC) takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3) in a road SEC matchup at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Aggies have just a single victory on the Hogs’ home court in the past 35 seasons (Aggies are 1-15 in that span). The lone win was an 87-80 victory on Feb. 23, 2019.

UA is a “mirror opponent” with the Hogs making a return trip to Aggieland in just over a month on Feb. 20.

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game will be televised on ESPN with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.

MILESTONES TO WATCH

Wade Taylor IV needs 3 steals to the 9th Aggie to reach 150 for his career.

Tyrece Radford needs 6 rebounds to Texas A&M’s 500-Rebound Club.

For his total career (Duke+Texas A&M), Henry Coleman III needs 5 rebounds to reach 600 and his next steal will be No. 100.

Wildens Leveque’s next rebound will be the 500th of his total career (South Carolina+UMass+Texas A&M).

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

The Aggies remain the nation’s top offensive rebounding team (18.8/G) and average over 2.0 more off. rebounds/game than any other DI team. Against AP Top 25 teams, the average increases to 20.8/G.

The Aggies have lost the offensive rebounding battle just twice this season – 14-13 vs. LSU on 1/6 and 17-15 vs. Iowa State on 11/26.

Texas A&M stands atop KenPom’s offensive rebounding percentage at 44.7, which is more than 3.0% higher than any other DI team.

Wade Taylor IV’s 18.2 scoring average ranks No. 3 nationally among DI players that have also posted 60 or more assists and 35+ steals.

Henry Coleman III is one of four SEC players averaging 10+ points/8+ rebounds/G.

Andersson Garcia has emerged as the SEC’s leading rebounder at 8.6/G despite coming off the bench in 13-of-16 games. As a reserve, Garcia ranks No. 1 nationally in offensive rebounds/G (3.9) and No. 2 in total rebounds/G (7.8).

Garcia and Coleman rank No. 1 and No. 5 in rebounds/G among SEC players.

Tyrece Radford has slashed 16.0 pts/7.3 rebs./3.0 asts in 4 games since his full-time return from injury suffered at ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving week.

Since earning just 21 total FTA in back-to-back games vs. UVa (11/29) and DePaul (12/6), the Aggies have averaged 28.1 FTA in their last 7 games, including 25.0 in 3 games vs. SEC opps.

The Aggies are No. 42 in the NET and have a 4-4 record against Quad 1 opponents.

BOOTS IS BACK:

Tyrece Radford’s return to the starting lineup coincided with the start of SEC play and he’s played at an elite level. Radford and LSU’s Jordan Wright are the only SEC players to score 50+ points and grab 20+ rebounds since conference play started on 1/6.