Texas A&M Baseball’s Prager National Pitcher of the Week

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – After delivering his fourth scoreless start of the season Friday night, Texas A&M left-hander Ryan Prager has been named the National Pitcher of the Week by Perfect Game. The honor marks the first of the redshirt sophomore’s career.

Prager tossed seven scoreless innings of one-hit baseball to go along with 13 strikeouts in the Aggies 11-0 shutout of Rhode Island Friday night. The seven innings and 13 punchouts were career-highs for the Dallas native, who has not allowed a run through 23.2 innings this season. The scoreless streak marks the longest by a Texas A&M pitcher since at least 2000.

Entering the week, Prager leads the nation in ERA (0.00) and ranks second in WHIP (0.51), third in victories (4), fifth in strikeouts, eighth in hits allowed per nine (3.42), 13th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (13.33) and 17th in strikeouts per nine (15.2). Among the SEC, the lefty ranks first in strikeout-to-walk ratio, shutouts, strikeouts and victories.

The Aggies’ ace will take the mound Friday night in Gainesville for the SEC Opener against No. 8 Florida at 5:30 p.m. CST.