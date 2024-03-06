Texas A&M Baseball Wins At Texas

News release from Texas A&M:

In front of a record regular-season crowd of 8,060 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team downed rival No. 14 Texas, 9-2, in midweek action Tuesday night in Austin.

With the win, the Aggies have now claimed five of the last six meetings against the Longhorns (7-5), including three straight in Austin. The victory also moved the Maroon & White to 12-0 for the first time since 2015 and the eighth time in program history.

Evan Aschenbeck earned the win in relief after tossing 3.2 innings of one-run baseball to go along with two strikeouts. Starter Chris Cortez earned a no-decision after battling through three innings, allowing one run, which was unearned, and striking out three. Shane Sdao slammed the door shut over the final two frames, recording all six outs via the strikeout.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges were led offensively by Braden Montgomery, Jackson Appel and Hayden Schott, who combined for seven RBI on the night. Montgomery reached base safely a game-best four times, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two walks. Appel followed going 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, while Schott also logged a multi-hit performance as the senior went 2-for-5 with a game-best three RBI.

The Aggies struck first in the opening frame behind the red-hot bat of Montgomery, who belted a two-run blast over the wall in right-center. The long ball marked the junior’s third in the last four games and sixth of the season.

After Texas cut the deficit in half with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, the Maroon & White got the run back in the fifth to push the advantage to 3-1. After Jace LaViolette drew a walk and advanced to second on a Montgomery single, the sophomore came around to score on an RBI single from Schott.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges broke the game open in the seventh with a four-run frame as the lead bloomed to 7-1. Following a Gavin Grahovac single and Montgomery walk, Schott lifted a ball deep in the gap in left that was dropped by the Texas left fielder, allowing Grahovac to score. Following a Burton sac fly that scored Montgomery, Appel capped the framed with a monster two-run homer over the bullpen in left.

After the Longhorns got a run back with a sac fly in the bottom half of the seventh, Schott plated two more for the Aggies in the eighth with a single to right to make the final 9-2.

Inside the Box Score:

Texas A&M totaled 10 hits and drew six walks on the night.

Appel, Grahovac, Montgomery and Schott recorded multi-hit performances in the win.

Schott drove in a game-best three RBI.

LaViolette crossed the plate a game-high three times.

As a staff, the Maroon & White totaled 12 strikeouts on the night.

Josh Stewart made an appearance in relief against his former team and struck out the lone batter he faced.

Sdao registered a game-best six punchouts in two frames.

Notes:

Tuesday’s contest marked the 376th meeting all-time between the two in-state rivals.

With the win, the Aggies have won five of the last six in the series, including three straight in Austin.

The 12-0 start is the first since 2015 for the Maroon & White and the eighth all-time.

Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 40 straight games.

The junior’s multi-RBI game marked his team-leading eighth of the year.

LaViolette has now reached base safely in all 12 games this season.

Sdao has now recorded his last 11 outs via the strikeout.

Up Next: The Maroon & White return home to Blue Bell Park for a midweek matchup against Texas Southern Wednesday at 6 p.m.