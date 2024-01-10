Texas A&M Baseball Transfer Class Ranked Fourth by D1Baseball

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletic Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team’s 2023-24 transfer class was ranked fourth in the nation by D1Baseball, as announced Wednesday by the publication.

The Aggie class, which features 10 transfers, is headlined by 2023 Team USA Collegiate National Team member and two-time College World Series participant Braden Montgomery. Texas A&M’s class also features four all-conference honorees in First Team All-Big West shortstop Ali Camarillo, First Team All-Ivy League catcher Jackson Appel, Second Team All-Ivy League outfielder Hayden Schott and Third Team All-Big Ten second baseman Ted Burton.

From D1Baseball

THE HEADLINERS: The Aggies have several headliners in this transfer class, but none is bigger than picking up hard-hitting two-way talent Braden Montgomery over the summer. Montgomery is one of the premier prospects in college baseball and has massive power. He also has a mid-90s fastball to go with a high-quality changeup. However, his greatest impact this spring is expected to be felt in the middle of the offensive lineup with sophomore Jace LaViolette. Montgomery, a 6-foot-2,220-pounder, finished the 2023 campaign with a .336 average, 17 homers and 61 RBIs, along with a 1.036 OPS. Shortstop Ali Camarillo was another solid pickup. Camarillo showed smooth and consistent defensive actions this past fall, while also providing quality offensive production. Camarillo finished last season with a .371 average, seven homers and 44 RBIs to go with a 1.032 OPS. Ivy League additions Hayden Schott and Jackson Appel provide a combination of consistent offensive production and experience, while on the mound, keep an eye on Jacksonville State transfer righthanded pitcher Tanner Jones. The Aggies loved Jones during the fall — he was up to 95-96 mph with his fastball, along with a quality slider. Last season while at JSU, Jones struck out 84 in 79 innings of work and held teams to a .256 OBA.

CONTRIBUTORS: There are several intriguing high impact players to watch out of this transfer class. Michigan transfer Ted Burton is one of my favorite additions. Burton has some pop in his bat and has a ton of experience with solid production. Burton finished last season with a .301 average, 13 homers and 45 RBIs, along with a .979 OPS … The Aggies have a good one in Tarleton State transfer righthander Zane Badmaev as well. The husky righty will likely pitch at the end of games for Jim Schlossnagle’s club, and he has a fastball up to 94-95 mph along with a filthy slider. The talented righty struck out 46 and walked just seven in 32 innings last season, while also holding teams to a .217 OBA. … San Diego State transfer Eldridge Armstrong is another quality arm to watch. Armstrong was just okay in the fall, but pitched well at the Cape Cod League last summer and has a fastball up to 92-93 mph with a solid slider.

Texas A&M opens its 2024 season on Friday, February 16 at 6 p.m. as they welcome McNeese to Blue Bell Park for a three-game set.