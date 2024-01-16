Texas A&M Baseball Ranked No. 8 in Preseason Poll

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletic Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team will open the 2024 season ranked eighth in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll, as announced by the publication on Tuesday.

This marks the second straight season the Aggies cracked the Top 10 in the D1Baseball Preseason Poll, after starting 2023 at No. 5. With the ranking, the Maroon & White have now landed inside the Top 10 in both major preseason polls that have been released.

Texas A&M is one of eight SEC teams in the preseason poll, which marks the most of any conference. Six of the eight squads will kick off the 2024 campaign inside the Top 10.

The Aggies are coming off their 37th trip to the NCAA tournament after finishing with a 38-27 record in 2023. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle, who is in his third season at the helm, returns 19 letterwinners from a season ago, while adding the No. 4 ranked transfer and freshman classes.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open its 2024 campaign at Blue Bell Park on February 16 at 6 p.m. when they host McNeese for a three-game set.