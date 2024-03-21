Texas A&M Baseball Rallies Past Prairie View A&M

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – A five-run eighth inning pushed the No. 7 Texas A&M baseball team past Prairie View A&M, 11-9, in midweek action Wednesday afternoon from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Trailing 9-6 heading into the bottom half of the eighth, the Aggies flipped the script as five runs crossed the plate to give them an 11-9 advantage. After an RBI double from Hayden Schott and a two-run single from Ali Camarillo evened the score at 9-9, Jackson Appel put the Maroon & White in front, 10-9, with an RBI double down the line in right. Gavin Grahovac followed with an RBI single to make the final 11-9.

Freshman Isaac Morton earned his first collegiate win after striking out four over 2.2 scoreless frames. The Blaine, Minnesota, native struck out the side in the ninth to seal the victory and did not allow a baserunner in his outing.

After the Panthers jumped in front 3-0 courtesy of a three-run homer in the opening frame, Jace LaViolette responded for the Aggies with a two-run shot over Section 12 in right to trim the deficit. The long ball marked the 11th of the year for the sophomore and traveled 422 feet.

Following an RBI groundout from Prairie View A&M in the second, the Maroon & White took their first lead of the afternoon in the bottom half behind a pair of home runs. Kaeden Kent led off the frame with a single through the right side and came around to score on a Max Kaufer two-run blast. The homer marked the first of the year for the sophomore.

The Aggies took the lead, 5-4, two batters later as LaViolette belted his second homer of the night over the wall in left center. The multi-homer game marked the fourth of the year for the sophomore and eighth of his career.

The Panthers responded with an RBI single in the third and a two-run homer in the fourth to regain the lead, 7-5. In the seventh, Prairie View A&M tacked on two more runs courtesy of a pair of RBI groundouts to stretch its advantage to 9-6.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M racked up 12 hits and drew 11 walks on the night.

As a team, the Maroon & White totaled seven extra-base hits.

Camarillo and LaViolette were the lone Aggies to register multi-hit performances, each finishing 2-for-5 at the dish.

LaViolette and Montgomery each scored a game-high tying two times.

Ted Burton and Montgomery each drew a game-best tying three walks.

Burton swiped his team-leading fifth base of the season.

Montgomery stole his third base of the year.

On the mound, Texas A&M used six pitchers on the night.

Montgomery earned his first start as an Aggie and allowed four runs in an inning of work.

Zane Badmaev and Brock Peery each recorded three strikeouts in their outings.

Brad Rudis and Brett Antolick also made an appearance on the mound for the Maroon & White.

Notes

With the victory, the Aggies are now 15-0 all-time against the Panthers.

LaViolette has reached base safely in all 21 games this season.

The multi-homer game marked the fourth of the year for LaViolette.

Morton struck out the side in the ninth to finish off the win.

Up Next

The Aggies return to SEC play as they host No. 21 Mississippi State for a three-game set starting tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.