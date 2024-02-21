Texas A&M Baseball Powers Past UIW

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Behind five home runs, the No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team (4-0) rolled past Incarnate Word, 9-3, in midweek action Tuesday afternoon from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Unanimous Preseason All-American Jace LaViolette picked up where he left off over the weekend, belting two solo home runs against the Cardinals (3-1). The multi-homer game marked the second of the season for the sophomore and the sixth of his career. The Katy, Texas, native’s five home runs through the first four games are the most by an Aggie since at least 2000.

Newcomers Hayden Schott and Ted Burton each logged their first homers in the Maroon & White, while fellow transfer Braden Montgomery ripped his second long ball of the season. Shortstop Ali Camarillo reached base safely in all four at-bats, finishing 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

On the bump, Chris Cortez earned the win after allowing two runs, both unearned, over 5.2 innings pitched to go along with a career-high eight strikeouts and no walks. In relief, Evan Aschenbeck and Peyton Smith each registered scoreless appearances and a strikeout. In total, the Aggie staff recorded 11 punchouts to only one walk.

After LaViolette opened the scoring in the first with a solo blast that traveled 417 feet to left center, the Cardinals answered with two runs of their own in the second to jump in front, 2-1.

Following a Jackson Appel single and back-to-back walks from Kaeden Kent and Ali Camarillo, Gavin Grahovac put Texas A&M back in front, 3-2, with a two-run single to left in the bottom half of the frame.

The Maroon & White tacked on to the lead, 5-2, in the third and fifth behind solo homers from Montgomery and Schott.

After Camarillo scored on a passed ball in the sixth, Burton pushed the lead to 8-2 with a two-run homer to left center.

In the eighth, UIW got a run back on an RBI groundout to make it 8-3. LaViolette answered for the Aggies in the bottom half of the frame with his second solo shot of the day to make the final 9-3.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M registered 13 hits in the win.

Appel, Camarillo, Grahovac and LaViolette registered multi-hit performances on the day.

Burton, Grahovac and LaViolette each plated two RBI in the victory.

LaViolette scored a game-best two runs.

Camarillo and Kent each recorded a game-best two walks.

As a staff, the Maroon & White punched out 11 Cardinals.

Weston Moss made his collegiate debut, allowing one run in one inning of work.

The Aggies allowed only one walk for the third time this season.

Notes

With the win, Texas A&M improved to 7-1 all-time against UIW and have won four straight in the series.

The Aggies are now 19-5 in midweek action under head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Montgomery has now reached base safely in 32 straight games.

Binderup, Camarillo, LaViolette, Montgomery and Schott have reached base safely in all four games.

Binderup, Camarillo and Schott have each recorded a hit in the first four games.

Aggie starting pitching has not allowed an earned run through the first four games.

Up Next

The Maroon & White welcome Wagner to Blue Bell Park for a three-game set starting Friday at 6 p.m.