Texas A&M Baseball Midweek Time Change

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The start time for Texas A&M baseball’s midweek contest against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday has been moved up to 4 p.m.

The contest marks the beginning of an eight-game homestand for the Aggies at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Maroon & White enter the week with an 18-2 record and are ranked No. 7 in the D1Baseball Top 25 poll.

Following the midweek with the Panthers, Texas A&M will host SEC foe No. 21 Mississippi State for a three-game set starting Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.