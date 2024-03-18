Texas A&M Baseball Drops Series at Florida

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

GAINESVILLE – The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team (18-2) fell 4-2 in the rubber match with No. 8 Florida (12-7) Sunday afternoon from Condron Family Ballpark.

Reliever Josh Stewart suffered the loss after allowing one run in a third of an inning. Justin Lamkin, who earned a no-decision, turned in the best start of the weekend for the Aggies as the sophomore allowed two runs over 4.2 innings of work to go along with five strikeouts.

The Maroon & White struck first in the opening frame for the second straight game as a throwing error with the bases loaded allowed Jace LaViolette, who reached on a single, to cross the plate.

In the second, the Gators evened the score at 1-1 with an RBI infield single.

After back-to-back scoreless frames, the Aggies regained the lead, 2-1, in the fifth courtesy of a solo homer off the bat of Montgomery. The long ball marked the second of the weekend and ninth of the year for the junior.

Florida responded in the bottom half of the frame as Luke Heyman evened the score with solo homer of his own over the wall in left.

The Gators took their first lead of the game, 4-2, in the eighth behind a two-run homer that just barely got over the wall in left. The long ball proved to be the difference in the game as the Aggies failed to respond in the ninth.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M totaled six hits and drew seven walks on the day.

Jackson Appel drew a pair of walks for the second straight game to lead all players.

Brock Peery tossed a season-best two scoreless frames in relief, striking out one.

Shane Sdao allowed one run in an inning of work out of the bullpen.

Notes

Despite the loss, the Aggies still lead the all-time series 16-14.

The Maroon & White have now dropped three straight series at Florida.

With the loss, Texas A&M is now 2-2 against ranked opponents this season.

LaViolette has now reached base safely in all 20 games.

Up Next

The Aggies return to Blue Bell Park for an eight-game homestand starting with a midweek matchup against Prairie View A&M Wednesday at 4 p.m.