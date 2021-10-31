Texas A&M-Auburn Kickoff Time Set for 2:30 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Nov. 6 football matchup between Texas A&M and Auburn kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised by CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday morning.

The Aggies beat Auburn 31-20 last season in Auburn, Alabama. Both teams enter Saturday’s game with 6-2 overall records and winning streaks – the Aggies have won three straight, while the Tigers bring a two-game streak to Kyle Field, including Saturday’s 31-20 win over then No. 10 Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium.