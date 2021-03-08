Texas A&M Athletics to Continue Mask Requirements Despite Governor’s Ruling

March 8, 2021 Zach Taylor

Texas A&M fans will still be required to wear masks at Aggie sporting events this spring, even with the state’s mandate coming to an end

Texas A&M Athletics issued a statement via Twitter Monday, saying it will continue to enforce mask wearing, social distancing and reduced capacities, as put forth by the University System.

Governor Greg Abbott announced last week that he plans to lift the Texas mask requirement, beginning this Wednesday.