Texas A&M Athletics to Continue Mask Requirements Despite Governor’s Ruling

Texas A&M fans will still be required to wear masks at Aggie sporting events this spring, even with the state’s mandate coming to an end

Texas A&M Athletics issued a statement via Twitter Monday, saying it will continue to enforce mask wearing, social distancing and reduced capacities, as put forth by the University System.

⚠️ An update about COVID-19 protocols at Texas A&M Athletic events through Spring 2021: pic.twitter.com/d6zE084sES — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) March 8, 2021

Governor Greg Abbott announced last week that he plans to lift the Texas mask requirement, beginning this Wednesday.