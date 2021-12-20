Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson

By: Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M cross country and track & field student-athlete Chance Gibson passed away in an automobile accident Saturday at 11:20 a.m. as he returned home from College Station for the holiday break, according to his family.

Gibson, a freshman from The Woodlands, Texas, had just completed his first semester at Texas A&M. He competed in the Aggie Opener 5k and the Texas A&M Invitational 8k during the fall cross country season.

“Words cannot express the loss of Chance,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Chance was a great young person with a bright future. He will be missed by everyone that came in contact with him. It is a sad day for Texas A&M, and our hearts are broken for his family and friends.”

Distance and cross country coach Wendel McRaven said, “Our hearts are broken. Chance was a bright, funny and determined young man. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibson family. As a coach and a parent this is really tough. It is going to take us all a while to wrap our heads around this tragedy.”

The son of Jana and Spencer Gibson, Chance was a three-year letterwinner in cross country and track & field at The Woodlands High School where he was coached by Juris Green. He grew up in an Aggie family with his father (Class of 2001) and uncles Jeff Gibson ’99, Jonny Gibson ’03 and Dave Gibson ’04 as graduates of Texas A&M. Chance had one older sibling, Kara, and two younger siblings, Caden and Cambree.

“This is a tragic moment for the Gibson family, Texas A&M and for our cross country and track & field programs,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “On behalf of everyone at Texas A&M Athletics, we offer sincere condolences to Chance’s family, his teammates and his friends.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.