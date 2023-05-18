Texas A&M Athletics Invests in Future with Men’s Basketball Ticket Price Adjustments for 2023-24

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Coming off a record-setting 2022-23 season, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team returns the majority of last season’s roster and bolstered it with key newcomers as the Aggies gear up for the highly anticipated 2023-24 season.

Across the board, Aggie Basketball is mentioned prominently in the early preseason rankings – ranging from No. 6 in The Athletic, to No. 13 by Sports Illustrated, to No. 15 by FoxSports.com, to No. 18 by CBSSports.com, to No. 19 by ESPN.com.

The Aggies lost just a single player that exhausted his collegiate eligibility in 2022-23. Leading the group of returnees are Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford, who both earned All-SEC honors last year. All told, the team’s 2022-23 individual leaders in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals, 3-pointers and free throws will be back in action for the Aggies.

Big crowds flooded to Reed Arena last season with more than 100,000 fans streaming through the turnstiles for the nine SEC home contests after New Year’s Day. The Aggies closed out the home schedule with seven straight crowds of 10,000 or more, including a pair of sellouts. The full season home average of 9,280 was the fifth-most in school history.

Texas A&M Athletics is investing in the future of the men’s basketball program by adjusting ticket prices for the upcoming season. The increased cost returns the price point to the levels set a decade ago and puts Aggie Basketball pricing in line with peer programs in the SEC. Ticket price increases range from 21% in the balcony and prime balcony, 24% in the prime sideline and sideline/corner court, 27% on the baseline and 31% for floor and courtside. Annual seat contributions through the 12th Man Foundation will remain the same for the 2023-24 season.

Ticket packages for new season ticket purchasers are available now via the 12thManFoundation.com, while renewals for current season ticket holders begins in July.

Reviewing the 2022-23 season:

The Aggies earned an invitation to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

The team won 15 SEC games, which broke the previous program-high of 13 conference wins by the 2015-16 SEC Championship team.

It was the most conference wins for the Aggies in any league in exactly 100 years, matching the 1922-23 cagers that were led by all-conference selection, E. King Gill, who is also known as the original 12 th Man.

in exactly 100 years, matching the 1922-23 cagers that were led by all-conference selection, E. King Gill, who is also known as the original 12 Man. The Aggies were undefeated at home in conference play (9-0) for the first time since the 1979-80 squad went 8-0 at G. Rollie White Coliseum.

Williams became the first Texas A&M head coach to lead the Aggies to back-to-back seasons with 25 or more wins.

Williams earned SEC Coach of the Year honors from the Associated Press for the second time in four seasons at Texas A&M.

Williams also received SEC Co-Coach of the Year honors by a vote of his peers in 2022-23.

Williams collected District 20 Coach of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and coached the victorious West team in the NABC Reese’s College All-Star Game during Final Four weekend in Houston, Texas.

Looking at the past two seasons: