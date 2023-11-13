Texas A&M’s Athletics Director Addresses The Media And A&M’s Interim President Issues A Statement Following The Firing Of Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork addressed the media Sunday evening following the Sunday morning firing of head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

The athletics department also issued the following statement from interim president Mark Welsh:

“The decision to part ways with Coach Fisher is the result of a thorough evaluation of the football program’s performance, and what’s in the best interest of the overall program and Texas A&M University.

Athletic Director Ross Bjork has my full support as he begins a national search for a new head coach. I am confident he will find a great coach and leader with a commitment to the values that drive Texas A&M.

I want to thank our student athletes for their dedication, hard work and the inspiration they give me and all Aggie fans each and every week.

I would also like to thank Coach Fisher for his years of service and commitment to his players, coaches and this university. I wish him the very best as he begins his next chapter.

A special thanks to Coach Elijah Robinson for stepping up to lead the charge for Aggie football.”

