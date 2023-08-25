Texas A&M Athletics Announces New Partnerships for Domestic and Craft Beer

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics announced new partnerships with Molson Coors Beverage Company and Boston Beer Company’s Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. Molson Coors will be the Aggies’ exclusive marketing partner for domestic beer beginning with the 2023-24 season, while Twisted Tea will serve as Texas A&M’s exclusive marketing partner for flavored malt beverage.

This multi-year agreement was secured by Texas A&M Sports Properties and LEARFIELD. Coors Light and Twisted Tea will both be visible parts of the gameday experience at all Texas A&M Athletics facilities, including Kyle Field, Reed Arena and Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

As part of the agreement, both companies will benefit from a fully-integrated marketing partnership including access to Texas A&M marks, an engaging Aggie Fan Zone signage presence and digital offerings throughout the partnership term.

With this new multi-year agreement, Texas A&M Athletics and Molson Coors along with Revolver Brewing Company will also develop a new Texas A&M-branded beer that will debut during the fall of 2023. More information about the product launch and availability will be announced at a later date.

All of these products will be distributed by Kristen Distributing Company in Bryan, providing a local distribution partner for all of Texas A&M’s domestic, malt, craft and import beer products, including Dos Equis which will continue its strong presence within Aggie athletics events.

“We are always looking for innovative opportunities to engage more Aggies and enhance the fan experience for the 12th Man at all of our venues and we are excited to partner with Coors Light, Twisted Tea and Kristen Distributing Company this fall,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “This multi-year partnership will not only provide already great products to our fans but open new opportunities for the Molson Coors and Boston Beer families. Most importantly, we appreciate all three partners shared commitment to encourage fans to drink responsibly.”

“Kristen Distributing is thrilled and honored to continue our partnership with Texas A&M Athletics,” said John Kristen, President of Kristen Distributing Company. “Our team has proudly served the community for over 90 years and is excited about the opportunity to add Coors Light and Twisted Tea to this world-class University. Texas A&M is a vital part of this community, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with the best-in-class service and brands. Together, on September 2, we will raise a glass to the spirit of Aggieland!”

About Texas A&M Athletics | Home of the 12th Man:

One of the most successful Athletics Departments in the nation, Texas A&M has ranked in top 25 of the prestigious LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings for 17 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.12thMan.com.

About Kristen Distributing Company

Kristen Distributing Company was founded in 1930 by Ambrose Kristen, after immigrating to the United States from Germany. Today, Kristen Distributing services roughly 23 central Texas counties with alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands. With over 150 employees, out of two warehouses, KDC distributes over 3.5M cases per year! This year Kristen Distributing celebrates 93 years in business. In addition to distributing beverages to its retailers, Kristen Distributing is proudly involved in many organizations throughout the community, such as Boys and Girls Club, Chilifest, The Chamber of Commerce, Unbound, The Hispanic Forum, local law enforcement functions and many more. Together we aim to promote responsible consumption of our products as well as educate people on the laws and regulations surrounding alcoholic beverages. For more information, visit www.KristenDistributing.com.