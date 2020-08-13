Texas A&M Association Of Former Students Announces 12 Distinguished Alumnus Award Recipients

Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students has announced 12 new recipients of the university’s distinguished alumnus award.

The list receiving A&M’s highest honor for a former student includes former president Bowen Loftin, who has moved back to Aggieland following more than five years at Missouri.

Another recipient who has retired to Aggieland is former board of regents member John White.

Two current members of the board of regents were selected, Tim Leach of Midland and Mike Hernandez of Fort Worth.

And another local honoree is retired general Randy House, who is president of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial committee.

Click HERE for the biographies and additional information from the Texas A&M Association of Former Students:

Twelve Aggies have been selected as the 2020 recipients of the highest honor bestowed upon a former student of Texas A&M University, the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Texas A&M University and The Association of Former Students are proud to welcome as Distinguished Alumni:

• Dr. C. M. Cocanougher ’53 of Decatur, TX

• Weldon Jaynes ’54 of Arlington, TX

• LTG Randolph W. House ’67 of College Station, TX

• R. Sam Torn ’70 of Houston, TX

• John D. White ’70 of College Station, TX

• Dr. R. Bowen Loftin ’71 of Bryan, TX

• Carol E. Jordan ’80 of Lexington, KY

• Willie T. Langston II ’81 of Houston, TX

• Tim Leach ’82 of Midland, TX

• Thomas J. Saylak ’82 of Scarsdale, NY

• Mike Hernandez III ’83 of Fort Worth, TX

• Charean Williams ’86 of Arlington, TX