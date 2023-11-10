Texas A&M Assembles No. 12 Ranked Recruiting Class

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford signed the No. 12 ranked recruiting class of 2024, according to Extra Inning Softball. The standout group is a collection of 10 high school signees, including five named to the Extra Elite 100 list.

“I’m really excited about this class, it’s a large class,” Ford said. “We signed pitching, infield, outfield and catching. We’ve worked hard as a staff to hit all those touch points, especially with us losing such a large roster this season. I’m looking forward to seeing what this group will develop into as we continue to build this Aggie program.”

The class is highlighted by four signees ranking top 50 nationally, including Kelsey Mathis leading the group at No. 13. Della Jasinski (No. 26), Francessca Vrazel (No. 27), Kate Munnerlyn (40) and Larisa Perez (No. 54) each received spots on the docket.

Six signees are native Texans, including Mathis (Waco), Jasinski (Brenham), Vrazel (Danbury), Perez (San Antonio), DeeDee Baldwin (New Braunfels) and Harley Vestal (New Braunfels). Munnerlyn (Mountain View, California), Kk Dement (Selma, California), Taylor Brown (Washington, Missouri) and Sydney Lessentine (Alamogordo, New Mexico) will be making themselves familiar to the Lone Star State.

Ford and her staff orchestrated a diverse class that includes four pitchers, two infielders, two outfielders, one utility player and one catcher.

DeeDee Baldwin – Catcher (R/R) – New Braunfels, Texas (Canyon HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Named to the 2023 UIL 5A All-State Team and All-Tournament Team … Helped lead Canyon to a 32-1 record and UIL 5A State Championship appearance as a junior … Hit .465 at the dish, including 18 home runs and owned a 1.581 OPS … Coached by Kevin Randle at Canyon … Plays club for Texas Bombers Gold coached by Scott Smith … Also plays water polo.

Personal: Daughter of Scott Baldwin … Has two sisters, Andrea and Madison … Member of Associative Student Body … Plans to major in psychology.

Taylor Brown – Pitcher/1B (R/R) – Washington, Mo. (Washington HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Named the Missouri 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year … Holds numerous game and season school records and is already the career school record holder in wins (74), strikeouts (919), hits (197), home runs (29), RBI (185) and doubles (65) … As a junior, she posted a flawless 24-0 record in the circle totaling IP: 141.0, H: 49, SO: 263, BB: 26, ERA: .49, WHIP: .532, BAA: .104 … At the dish in 2023, she recorded an AVG: .548, RBI: 62, HR: 16, 2B: 24, OPS: 1.757, SLG: 1.174 … Coached by Grant Young at Washington HS and coached by Randy Yuge in club ball with the Firecrackers.

Personal: Daughter of Shannon Jahnsen … Uncle, Adam Jahnsen, played baseball at Xavier, Frontier League for the Gateway Grizzlies and was a 2004 spring training invite for the St. Louis Cardinals … Member of DECA and FCA … Active with Washington Youth Sports Association … Can juggle softballs and nothing else … Plans to major in Business.

Kk Dement – Infield (R/R) – Selma, Calif. (Selma HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Named Second Team All-League as a junior … Was named Athlete of the Season at her high school as a sophomore … First Team All-League in 2021 and 2022 … Earned Female Athlete of the Year recognition in 2020 … Coached by Christopher Tapia at Selma HS and coached by Josh Johnson with Unity Johnson 18u … Also plays varsity volleyball.

Personal: Daughter of Amber and Ronnie Dement … Has two sisters, Eryn and Leighton … Is a member of the Intro to Teaching and Sports Medicine Programs at Selma … Has been active in volunteering at Breast Cancer Awareness events … Favorite food is anything from Taco Bell and favorite singer is Luke Combs … Plans to major in Kinesiology.

Della Jasinski – Pitcher (R/R) – Brenham, Texas (Brenham HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Ranked No. 26 in the nation overall and the No. 10 pitcher on the Extra Elite 100 list … She helped her team reach the playoffs in three straight seasons, including a regional quarterfinals appearance in 2022 … Has pitched in 108 games and has recorded 838 strikeouts.

Personal: Daughter of Amy and Bradley Jasinski … Mother, Amy, played softball at Blinn College, and Father, Bradley, played baseball at Alvin Community College … Has one brother, Briley … Serves as the senior class president and executive president on student council and is chapter president of the National Honor Society … Member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was named 2022 Female FCA Athlete of the Year … She loves to bake and spend quality time with friends and family.

Sydney Lessentine – Pitcher (R/R) – Alamogordo, N.M. (Alamogordo HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Has played varsity softball since the eighth grade earning All-District honors each season, including All-State recognition as a sophomore and junior … Finished top five in the state for strikeouts and ERA each season … Played basketball for three years as well … Coached by Charlene and Ronnie Reyes at Alamogordo HS and coached by Adrian Rodriguez with Texas Bomber Gold American 18u.

Personal: Daughter of Jennifer and Tom Snider … Has two sisters, Savannah and Sierra, and one brother, Jeremy … Active member of National Honors Society, Golden Scholar and Big Brother Big Sister program … Enjoys hunting and side by side riding, favorite food is Mexican … Plans to major in communications.

Kelsey Mathis – Outfield (R/R) – Waco, Texas (Midway HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Ranked No. 13 in the nation overall and No. 9 outfielder on the Extra Elite 100 list … Has played varsity each year of her high school career … She is a three-time All-Academic member and two-time first team outfield … Hit .486 at the plate with 11 home runs and owned a .524 OBP as a junior … As a sophomore she averaged .482 at the dish with eight home runs and a .540 OBP … In her first season she batted .539 with nine home runs and a .582 OBP … Coached by Jordan Williams at Midway HS and Trey Holdbrook with Center Buzz club ball.

Personal: Daughter of Darla Hickey and Leroy Mathis … Has two brothers, Patrick and Logan … Brother, Patrick, played baseball at Texas … Favorite food is steak and mashed potatoes from Texas Roadhouse … She has a talent for drawing … Plans to major in Forensics and Investigations.

Kate Munnerlyn – Pitcher (R/L) – Los Gatos, Calif. (Saint Francis HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Ranked No. 40 in the nation overall and No. 27 pitcher on the Extra Elite 100 list … Has varsity lettered each year of her high school career … IN 2023 she helped lead her team to the NorCal Championship game, while being named the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports CCS Pitcher of the Year … Won the Livermore Stampede and was named the tournament MVP, while receiving All-Tournament team recognition … Won the NorCal Championship and WCAL title in 2022, as well as leading her team to the CCS Championship … In 2021, she was a WCAL and CCS champion … Coached by Mike Oakland at Saint Francis and coached by Corey Mathis while playing club with the Arizona Storm.

Personal: Daughter of Rhonda and Patrick Munnerlyn … Has one brother, Brady … Her parents are former Texas A&M students class of 1993, while her grandfather, Charles Munnerlyn ’62 and numerous aunts and uncles also attended Texas A&M … Volunteers her free time serving in Martha’s Kitchen prepping food for homeless and has also served at Second Harvest Food Bank and Order of Malta … Interesting fact is she once went a 12 mile hike with her family and went on the world’s longest zip line in Canada … She likes to bake, draw and play video games with friends … Plans to major in kinesiology.

Larisa Perez – Infield (R/R) – San Antonio, Texas (Copperas Cove HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Ranked No. 54 in the nation on the Extra Elite 100 list … Named to the 2023 TSWA All-State Third Team as a utility player and the 6A TGCA All-State Team … Earned 12-6A Co-Offensive MVP honors as a junior … As a sophomore she was named to the 6A TGCA All-State Team and the TSWA All-State First Team as a third baseman … In 2021, she earned 12-6A Co-Offensive MVP recognition, 12-6A First Team All-District honors and was named to the TSWA All-State Team … Coached by Bryan Waller at Copperas Cove and Caitlyn Cain while playing club with the Texas Blaze 18u United … Has also varsity lettered in volleyball.

Personal: Daughter of Valerie and Richard Perez … Father, Richard, is in the Army … Has three sisters, Lyla, Lauryn and Lyndsey … Volunteers her free time to coach, train and mentor young girls who love softball … Favorite color is pink and she has been playing softball since she was three … Plans to major in business.

Harley Vestal – Outfield (L/R) – New Braunfels, Texas (Canyon HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Has varsity lettered each year of her high school career … Helped lead Canyon to a 32-1 record and UIL 5A State Championship appearance as a junior … Was named the team offensive MVP in 2023 and 2022, while making the academic All-District team … Coached by Kevin Randle at Canyon HS and Scott Smith while playing club ball with the Texas Bombers Gold.

Personal: Daughter of Jennifer and Rick Vestal … Has two sisters, Brooke and Hunter, Brooke is currently a pitcher on the Texas A&M softball team and Hunter plays softball at Bucknell … Her father played football and golf at Baylor, grandfather played football at TCU and great grandfather played football at Rice … In her free time she enjoys cooking, watching movies and hanging out with friends … Plans to major in communications.

Francessca “Frankie” Vrazel – Utility (L/R) – Danbury, Texas (Danbury HS)

Previous Athletic Experience: Ranked No. 27 in the country overall and No. 5 utility on the Extra Elite 100 list … Has varsity lettered every season so far of her high school career … As a junior she played in 38 games hitting .541 in 104 at-bats with a .649 OBP. She totaled 58 hits, two home runs, 35 RBI and 59 runs … Was named to the 2023 TCS National Championship All-Tournament team … Also varsity lettered in volleyball earning First-Team All-District and Second Team All-District honors … Competed in track & field winning jumper of the year and the Women’s MVP for her school … Coached by Jack Brown at Danbury HS and Josh Johnson during club ball with the Unity.

Personal: Daughter of Sharon and Christopher Vrazel … Has two brothers, Branson and Hagan … Both her brothers play baseball and football at Austin College, while her cousin, Bailey Vrazel, plays softball at Texas Women’s University … Volunteers her free time at Life Foursquare Church in Angleton, Texas … She loves thrifting and her favorite food is pizza … Plans to major in psychology.

TEXAS A&M SOFTBALL 2024 SIGNING CLASS

Player Position (B/T) Hometown Club Team High School DeeDee Baldwin Catcher (R/R) New Braunfels, Texas Texas Bombers Gold Canyon Taylor Brown Pitcher/1B (R/R) Washington, Mo. Firecrackers Washington Kk Dement Infield (R/R) Selma, Calif. Unity Johnson 18u Selma Della Jasinski Pitcher (R/R) Brenham, Texas Hotshots Fastpitch Brenham Sydney Lessentine Pitcher (R/R) Alamogordo, N.M. Texas Bombers Gold American 18u Alamogordo Kelsey Mathis Outfield (R/R) Waco, Texas Center Buzz Midway Kate Munnerlyn Pitcher (R/L) Mountain View, Calif. Arizona Storm Saint Francis Larisa Perez Infield (R/R) San Antonio, Texas Texas Blaze 18u United Cain Copperas Cove Harley Vestal Outfield (L/R) New Braunfels, Texas Texas Bombers Gold Canyon Francessca Vrazel Utility (L/R) Danbury, Texas Unity Danbury

-aTm-