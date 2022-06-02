Texas A&M Anuncia Una Donación De $50 Millones De Dólares Del Fundador De Buc-ee’s

Texas A&M announces a $50 million dollar gift from the founder of Buc-ee’s convenience stores.

The gift from Arch Aplin III, a 1980 A&M graduate, is going towards a new building hosting new university programs in hospitality, retail studies, and food product development that includes viticulture, fermentation processes, coffee, and food science.

What will be known as the Aplin Center will be located in the shadow of Kyle Field and the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center at the intersection of Wellborn Road and the pedestrian tunnel that functions as the main foot and automobile traffic corridor on campus.

WTAW News has asked A&M officials about a construction timeline for the Aplin Center.