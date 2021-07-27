Texas A&M Announces Summer Session Enrollment Headcount

Texas A&M announces summer school enrollment is down just over four percent, or almost 1,200 students, from last summer’s record.

A&M reported only the health science center had an increase, which was 25 students.

The overall number includes undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral students in College Station, Galveston, and the HSC.

News release from Texas A&M:

Enrollment for summer school sessions at Texas A&M University totaled 26,629, which includes undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students.

The figure is a 4.3 percent decrease from last year’s 27,816 total and includes students from the flagship campus in College Station, the Health Science Center and Texas A&M’s campus in Galveston.

There were 24,047 students enrolled in summer sessions at the College Station campus, 634 students enrolled at the Galveston campus and 1,948 students enrolled at the Health Science Center. The Health Science Center’s total was a 1.3 percent increase from last summer’s 1,923 total.

Interim Provost and Executive Vice President Mark H. Weichold applauded the summer students.

“Although a bit smaller than last summer’s record enrollment, we are pleased to see so many Aggies taking good advantage of the summer to make progress toward their degrees,” Weichold said. “Best wishes to all of our students for a very successful summer.”

Fall classes at Texas A&M begin Aug. 30.