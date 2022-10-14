Texas A&M Announces Shuttle Bus Schedule During Early Voting To And From College Station City Hall

An interlocal agreement reached between Brazos County and Texas A&M for shuttle bus service during early voting will provide more service than expected by student activists.

During Tuesday’s county commission meeting, A&M student Ishika Shah asked the county to triple its $5,000 dollar contribution to the buses, saying that would have provided only 36 hours of shuttle service when the two weeks of early voting totaled 138 hours.

Commissioners did not respond to Shah’s request and approved the $5,000 contribution as presented.

Click below for comments from county judge Duane Peters and Ishika Shah during the October 11, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

On Friday, A&M announced there will be shuttle buses on all but one day of the early voting period.

Buses will be running roughly every 20 minutes each weekday between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, October 30 between noon and 4:30 p.m.

The campus pickup and drop off point is on Lubbock Street in front of the Quad. Buses will run roughly every 20 minutes.

Click HERE for more information from Texas A&M transportation services website.