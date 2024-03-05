Texas A&M Announces Details Of The Spring Football Game

News release from Texas A&M:

The Mike Elko era will officially get underway and Texas A&M fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2024 Aggie football team at the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at Kyle Field.

General Information

Admission to the Maroon & White Game is free. Seating is general admission, with the exception of the club and suite areas.

Suite and club ticket holders will receive communication from the 12th Man Foundation regarding premium seating availability.

Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff (12 p.m.) and concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering select food and beverage options.

Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT). Entry 6 will also be available as an ADA entrance.

Entries 2, 3, 5 and 8 will serve as premium entrances and require a valid ticket for admittance into the event.

Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC’s policy.

The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional information can be found at 12thman.com/beclear.

All venues at Texas A&M will utilize cashless transactions for concessions.

Fans are reminded that no outside beverage containers will be permitted into Kyle Field.

Fan Experience

The 2024 Maroon & White Game will feature activations from partners of Texas A&M Athletics outside of Kyle Field beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending 30 minutes before kickoff.

Fans are encouraged to download the 12th Man Mobile App to participate in in-game promotions, access a first look of the 2024 football roster and more.

The Game

The 2024 game will provide and excellent viewing experience for fans because it will be played like a conventional game with traditional scoring.

Halftime Entertainment

The Lettermen’s Association Legends Game presented by the City of Bryan will return for a fifth consecutive spring game.

Other Important Notes