Texas A&M Announces Details Of The Spring Football Game

News release from Texas A&M:
The Mike Elko era will officially get underway and Texas A&M fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2024 Aggie football team at the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at Kyle Field.
General Information
- Admission to the Maroon & White Game is free. Seating is general admission, with the exception of the club and suite areas.
- Suite and club ticket holders will receive communication from the 12th Man Foundation regarding premium seating availability.
- Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff (12 p.m.) and concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering select food and beverage options.
- Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT). Entry 6 will also be available as an ADA entrance.
- Entries 2, 3, 5 and 8 will serve as premium entrances and require a valid ticket for admittance into the event.
- Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC’s policy.
- The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional information can be found at 12thman.com/beclear.
- All venues at Texas A&M will utilize cashless transactions for concessions.
- Fans are reminded that no outside beverage containers will be permitted into Kyle Field.
Fan Experience
- The 2024 Maroon & White Game will feature activations from partners of Texas A&M Athletics outside of Kyle Field beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending 30 minutes before kickoff.
- Fans are encouraged to download the 12th Man Mobile App to participate in in-game promotions, access a first look of the 2024 football roster and more.
The Game
- The 2024 game will provide and excellent viewing experience for fans because it will be played like a conventional game with traditional scoring.
Halftime Entertainment
- The Lettermen’s Association Legends Game presented by the City of Bryan will return for a fifth consecutive spring game.
Other Important Notes
- The following parking lots are $10 or any valid Texas A&M parking permit: West Campus Garage, Lots 100a-b (Reed Arena), 100e-g (Reed Arena), 100j (Blue Bell Park), Lots 61, 74, 97 and 104.
- Stallings Blvd. Garage and the University Center Garage will be $10 per entry.
- Shuttle service offers normal weekend routes (check transport.tamu.edu for times and locations).