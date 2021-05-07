Texas A&M Announces All Employees Are To Return To Campus June 1st

In March, Texas A&M notified employees occupancy levels would increase from 50 to 75 percent on June 1.

University officials have now decided to bring back all employees. That’s after consulting with the system chancellor.

In addition to all employees returning to campus, A&M’s human resources website states the current limitations on research spaces will end May 31st.

And A&M reminded employees and students can still schedule an appointment for pandemic vaccinations.

Texas A&M’s announcement from the university’s human resources website:

The purpose of this email is to update employees on COVID-19 protocols first initiated in March of 2020, and updated as conditions have warranted throughout the past year.

As you may be aware, COVID-19 infections can be drastically reduced by vaccination, and current conditions are such that vaccines are widely available.

As a result, the University’s executive leadership, in consultation with the Chancellor, has decided to adjust protocols in an effort to better serve the growing number of students returning to campus including those participating in New Student Conferences over the summer.

The following adjustments relate to office capacity and Alternate Work Location (remote work) requests and apply to all employees (including faculty, staff, and student employees).

Beginning June 1, 2021, occupancy levels will increase to 100 percent. Adjustments to occupancy levels will continue to be made as necessary.

Departments are encouraged to continue transitioning employees back to their offices by June 1 through the implementation of a return-to-campus plan that includes the rotation of employees onsite. For assistance with return-to-campus plans, supervisors may consult with Employee Relations.

Alternate Work Location (AWL) arrangements made with supervisor and department head approval due to COVID-19 protocols will end May 31, 2021. The temporary delegation of authority for approval of short-term AWL requests by department heads also expires May 31, 2021.

Beginning June 1, all staff AWL requests must be submitted through the formal request process. Employee Relations will be processing AWL requests in the order in which they are received. All faculty AWL requests must be routed in accordance with Standard Administrative Procedure 33.06.01.M0.02, Alternate Work Location – Faculty.

Current limitations on occupancy of research spaces (no more than 1 person per 100 sq. ft.) will expire on May 31, 2021. Infection control plans for human subjects activities approved by the Clinical Research, Education, and Service Advisory Committee will remain in effect until revised by the Committee.

Continue to practice healthy habits including practicing physical distancing where possible, wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, and staying home when sick.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the vaccine. Student Health Services has doses for students and employees, and you can schedule an appointment online. Alternatively, you may seek vaccination through your local health care providers such as your primary care physician or pharmacy. Locate a vaccine provider near you on the CDC’s vaccine finder website.

If you have any questions about this information, contact Employee Relations at Employee-Relations@tamu.edu or (979) 862-4027.