Texas A&M And The A&M System Getting Another $11 Million Dollars In State Cancer Research Fund Money

The state of Texas $6 billion dollar fund for cancer research and prevention awards another $112 million dollars around the state.

Texas A&M university and an A&M system agency received more than $11 million for three grants.

According to a system news release, two grants totaling almost $8 million will bring two researchers…one to the flagship and the other to the system’s engineering experiment station.

The third grant, $2.5 million, will expand a screening program for colorectal cancer in rural areas to include screening for the hepatitis “C” virus.

News release from the Texas A&M research division communications office:

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) has awarded three grants totaling $11.3 million to Texas A&M University and its agencies, the Division of Research announced today. The grants are among 74 new statewide awards totaling more than $112 million that CPRIT recently announced in Austin.

Texas A&M and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) will use their grants to recruit two outstanding researchers. The third grant will expand a screening program for colorectal cancer through Texas A&M Health.

“CPRIT’s support through the citizens of the state of Texas has positioned Texas and the Texas A&M research enterprise to tackle significant health issues impacting our country,” Interim Vice President for Research Jack G. Baldauf said. “The addition of these two scholars, along with the expansion of a proven cancer-screening program, are just the latest examples of CPRIT’s ongoing commitment to expedite innovation in cancer research and prevention strategies.”

In the category of Recruitment Grants, TEES will receive $5.9 million to hire Vanderlei Bagnato, professor, Department of Physics and Materials Science at the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bagnato becomes the first South American scholar recruited by a Texas university on a CPRIT grant. Bagnato was a Hagler Fellow, Class of 2018-19, at Texas A&M’s Hagler Institute for Advanced Study.

CPRIT also awarded Texas A&M a $2.9 million grant to recruit Alison R. Fout, associate professor, Department of Chemistry at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The CPRIT Scholar program gives the state an undisputed competitive edge by recruiting the most innovative minds in cancer research to come to Texas institutions and conduct their work.

In the category of Prevention Grants, CPRIT awarded $2.5 million to Jason McKnight, clinical assistant professor, Department of Primary Care and Population Health, and director, Residency Recruitment, Texas A&M Family Medicine Residency Program, College of Medicine, Texas A&M Health, to support a project titled, “Leveraging Texas C-STEP’s Robust Rural Partnerships for Successful Expansion of its Proven Colorectal Cancer Screening Program to include HCV Screening.”

About the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas: To date, CPRIT has awarded $3.0 billion in grants to Texas research institutions and organizations through its academic research, prevention and product development research programs. CPRIT has recruited 263 distinguished researchers; supported the establishment, expansion or relocation of 44 companies to Texas; and generated over $7.5 billion in additional public and private investments. CPRIT funding has advanced scientific and clinical knowledge and provided 7.8 million life-saving cancer prevention and early detection services reaching Texans from all 254 counties. On Nov. 5, 2019, Texas voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to provide an additional $3 billion to CPRIT for a total $6 billion investment in cancer research and prevention.

About Research at Texas A&M University: As one of the world’s leading research institutions, Texas A&M is at the forefront in making significant contributions to scholarship and discovery, including in science and technology. Research conducted at Texas A&M generated annual expenditures of more than $1.148 billion in fiscal year 2021. Texas A&M ranked 14th in the most recent National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey based on expenditures of more than $1.131 billion in fiscal year 2020. Texas A&M’s research creates new knowledge that provides basic, fundamental and applied contributions resulting, in many cases, in economic benefits to the state, nation and world. To learn more, visit Research@Texas A&M.